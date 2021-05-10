BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Tonit M. Calaway Sells 18,212 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 154.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 39,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BorgWarner by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

