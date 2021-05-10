BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Tonit M. Calaway Sells 18,212 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BorgWarner stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 154.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 39,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BorgWarner by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.