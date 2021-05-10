Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,740.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Barclays from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,327.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,385.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,167.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.