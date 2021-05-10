Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.92.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$0.94 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

