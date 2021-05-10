Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $718.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.