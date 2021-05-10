Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $235,385.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.00794084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00104804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.56 or 0.09061862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

