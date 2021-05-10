Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 604 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

VOO traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.48. 135,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

