Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $421.85. 21,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,637. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $419.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.91. The company has a market capitalization of $398.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

