Black Diamond Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

