Bitzeny Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $351,204.13 and $38.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00675717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

