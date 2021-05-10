Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $2.15

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003879 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $4,486.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00516128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00210735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

