Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $955.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

