Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSEMKT BIOX opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

