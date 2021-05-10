BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.17

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 1057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

