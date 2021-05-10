Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.44.

BYND opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -246.04 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $106.91 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock worth $2,020,847. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

