BetterBetting 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00805417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.85 or 0.09169485 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.