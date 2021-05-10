Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Sells $1,321,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BERY opened at $68.03 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

