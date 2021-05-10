Berry Data Price Hits $6.54 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $6.54 or 0.00011235 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $110,489.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00253590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.90 or 0.01197985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00774360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,065.10 or 0.99815464 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.