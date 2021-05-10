Berkeley Lights (BLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of BLI stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 in the last three months.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.