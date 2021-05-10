Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

