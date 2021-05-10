Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases Shares of 721 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $315.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.84 and a 1 year high of $317.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.18.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

