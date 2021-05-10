Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Holdings in High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.21% of High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in High Yield ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in High Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLD stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. High Yield ETF has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $32.80.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.