Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Tesla accounts for about 3.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $665.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $685.66 and a 200-day moving average of $664.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

