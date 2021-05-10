Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $745,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,510,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

