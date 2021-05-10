Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $398,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 573,886 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,214,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,478,000 after acquiring an additional 520,077 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $43.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $44.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.