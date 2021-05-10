Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,000 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.