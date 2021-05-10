Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00.

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Belden has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Belden by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Belden by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 22.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

