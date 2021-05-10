Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.82

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 323734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Belden alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 16.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,991,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Belden by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.