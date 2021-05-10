Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,769,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after buying an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,649,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

