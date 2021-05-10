Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.47% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.27 ($108.55).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

