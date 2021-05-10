Barrington Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Insight Enterprises in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSIT. B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $104.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

