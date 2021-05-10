Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $29.50 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $29.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

