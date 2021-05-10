Barclays Upgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to “Equal Weight”

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.