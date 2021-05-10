Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $20.00 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

