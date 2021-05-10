Barclays Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $194.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by Barclays from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. Moderna has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.