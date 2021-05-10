Barclays Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $290.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.70. 12,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

