Barclays Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $208.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.18.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. Zoetis has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

