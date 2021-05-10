Barclays Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $66.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.