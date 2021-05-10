Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

