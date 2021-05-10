Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.
BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.
Bank of America stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
