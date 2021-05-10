Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

