Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, the company benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. It is the only application programming interface platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Shares of BAND opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.79. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

