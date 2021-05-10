Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $17.87 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $366.20 million and $178.88 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $17.87 or 0.00030300 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

