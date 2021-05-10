Bancor (BNT) Tops One Day Volume of $165.51 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Bancor coin can now be bought for about $7.42 or 0.00013441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $165.51 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00105455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.00780213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.52 or 0.08864870 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

BNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 178,540,879 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Bancor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.