Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

NYSE BSAC opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.