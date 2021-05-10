AXPR (AXPR) One Day Volume Tops $139,652.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $139,652.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.43 or 0.00809905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.87 or 0.09155651 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

