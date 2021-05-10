Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $134,263.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $672,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,474,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

