Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $51.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

