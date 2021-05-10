Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $33.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,440. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

