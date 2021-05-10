AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AVRO opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

