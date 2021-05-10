AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
AVRO opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.