Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 409.57 ($5.35).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). In the last three months, insiders bought 24,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,375.

Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 409.60 ($5.35). 5,490,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 420.70 ($5.50). The company has a market capitalization of £16.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

