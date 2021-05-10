Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Financial Survey

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.24%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 11.79 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.36 Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35% Biostage N/A -547.84% -268.41%

Summary

Avinger beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

